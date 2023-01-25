No. 13 Xavier 82, No. 19 UConn 79

Freemantle 2-5 4-6 9, J.Nunge 6-10 0-0 12, Boum 6-12 4-4 21, Jones 8-16 1-1 20, Kunkel 1-5 0-0 3, Hunter 5-6 1-1 11, Claude 3-4 0-1 6. Totals 31-58 10-13 82.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason