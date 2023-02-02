No. 13 Virginia Tech 78, Syracuse 64

Wilson 1-4 0-0 2, Wood 0-4 0-0 0, Fair 7-21 4-7 20, Rice 5-10 2-2 13, Woolley 7-15 0-1 18, Lewis 3-9 0-0 6, Perkins 2-5 1-2 5, Totals 25-68 7-12 64
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason