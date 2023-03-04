No. 12 Texas 80, Kansas St. 52

Gaston 7-13 2-2 16, Faye 3-5 2-3 8, Gonzales 5-14 8-9 21, Harmon 2-10 0-0 4, Holle 4-9 1-1 10, Jones 7-9 3-3 17, Muhammad 2-3 0-0 4, Graves 0-0 0-0 0, Gutierrez 0-1 0-0 0, Masudi 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-64 16-18 80
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason