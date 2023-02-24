Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

No. 12 Gonzaga 97, San Diego 72

Jamerson 2-2 0-0 4, Lynch 4-6 0-0 9, Dahlke 4-6 1-1 11, Earlington 5-12 0-0 11, McKinney 1-4 0-0 2, Beniwal 3-7 0-0 8, Townsend 6-11 0-0 15, Sisoho Jawara 0-3 0-0 0, Muncey 1-4 0-0 3, Turner 3-6 1-1 9, Nyarko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 2-2 72.

GONZAGA (24-5)

Timme 9-14 4-5 22, Watson 4-6 0-1 8, Bolton 3-9 1-3 7, Hickman 3-7 3-4 10, Strawther 6-10 2-2 17, Sallis 2-5 0-2 4, Smith 3-6 0-0 7, Gregg 7-9 2-3 18, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Brooks 2-3 0-0 4, Eagle 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 39-71 12-22 97.

Halftime_Gonzaga 48-31. 3-Point Goals_San Diego 12-23 (Townsend 3-4, Dahlke 2-3, Turner 2-3, Beniwal 2-4, Earlington 1-2, Lynch 1-3, Muncey 1-4), Gonzaga 7-26 (Strawther 3-4, Gregg 2-3, Smith 1-3, Hickman 1-5, Timme 0-1, Harris 0-2, Sallis 0-2, Bolton 0-6). Rebounds_San Diego 22 (Earlington 5), Gonzaga 44 (Timme 13). Assists_San Diego 16 (Dahlke 5), Gonzaga 23 (Bolton 7). Total Fouls_San Diego 19, Gonzaga 11.

More for you
Written By