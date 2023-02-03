No. 12 Gonzaga 88, Santa Clara 70

Braun 1-3 2-4 4, Justice 4-12 2-2 12, Bediako 0-1 0-0 0, Podziemski 4-14 3-4 14, Stewart 9-15 1-2 22, Tilly 5-11 1-1 11, Tongue 0-1 5-6 5, Knapper 1-2 0-0 2, Holt 0-1 0-0 0, Akametu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 14-19 70.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason