No. 11 TCU 79, Oklahoma 52

J.Groves 1-5 0-0 3, Hill 3-6 2-2 8, T.Groves 1-2 0-0 2, Sherfield 2-11 0-0 5, Uzan 1-10 0-0 2, Cortes 2-5 0-1 5, Noland 4-6 1-1 11, Godwin 4-8 1-1 9, Oweh 1-6 1-2 3, Schroder 1-3 2-3 4, Bamisile 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-64 7-10 52.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason