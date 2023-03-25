No. 10 UConn 82, No. 9 Gonzaga 54

Karaban 5-9 0-0 12, Sanogo 3-11 4-4 10, Hawkins 6-15 2-3 20, Jackson 4-9 0-0 8, Newton 2-7 4-6 8, Alleyne 3-5 1-1 8, Calcaterra 3-7 0-0 8, Clingan 3-6 0-0 6, Diarra 0-0 0-0 0, S.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Hurley 0-2 0-0 0, Roumoglou 1-1 0-0 2, Springs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-72 11-14 82.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason