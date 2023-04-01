No. 10 UConn 72, Miami 59

Omier 3-8 2-2 8, Miller 4-10 3-3 11, Pack 3-10 0-0 8, Poplar 0-7 0-0 0, Wong 4-10 5-5 15, Joseph 3-6 0-0 8, Beverly 3-5 0-0 7, Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Casey 0-0 0-0 0, Gkogkos 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-1 2-2 2, Watson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-62 12-12 59.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason