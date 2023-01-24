No. 10 Texas 89, Oklahoma St. 75

Boone 8-9 2-2 18, Anderson 3-7 0-0 6, Newton 1-3 0-0 3, Thompson 4-10 1-4 11, Wright 6-16 2-3 18, Harris 2-4 3-3 8, Asberry 1-6 1-2 3, Smith 0-2 4-4 4, Williams 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 26-61 15-20 75.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason