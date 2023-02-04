No. 10 Texas 69, Kansas St. 66

Allen 1-5 6-8 8, Disu 2-3 0-0 4, Mitchell 2-3 0-0 4, Carr 4-10 2-2 10, Hunter 4-8 1-2 10, Bishop 6-11 2-3 14, Rice 2-6 8-9 14, Cunningham 2-4 0-0 5, Morris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 19-24 69.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason