No. 1 Alabama 96, Texas A&M-CC 75

Keys 2-8 0-0 4, Mushila 6-17 3-4 16, Fryer 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 1-11 2-2 4, Tennyson 8-21 2-3 20, Dease 4-9 4-4 14, Williams 3-6 3-3 11, Grandberry 1-1 2-2 4, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Kern 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-75 16-18 75.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason