Nicholls 92, Houston Christian 91

Littles 4-7 0-0 8, Nelson 10-15 2-2 23, Huffman 3-13 0-0 7, Spencer 5-9 5-6 17, Terrell 3-4 0-0 9, Amir-Paul 4-8 3-4 11, Jones 5-13 0-0 11, Del Cadia 3-4 0-1 6, White 0-0 0-0 0, Maxwell 0-0 0-0 0, Blanchard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-73 10-13 92.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason