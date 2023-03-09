Niagara 71, Siena 65

Gray 4-11 2-2 12, Iorio 3-8 0-0 6, Bayless 2-4 0-0 4, Mitchell 5-8 0-0 11, Thomasson 7-12 0-0 18, Kasperzyk 4-9 6-6 16, Erving 0-1 0-0 0, Obioha 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 27-55 8-8 71.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason