NFC champion Eagles name Johnson, Desai new coordinators

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles are moving on with new offensive and defensive coordinators.

The Eagles promoted quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator on Tuesday, replacing Shane Steichen after he left to become head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The Eagles also named Sean Desai as defensive coordinator, hiring him away from his role as associate head coach with the Seattle Seahawks. Desai succeeds Jonathan Gannon, who left after the Super Bowl to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.