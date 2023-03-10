New York Knicks Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Randle
|68
|36.0
|584-1260
|.463
|197-565
|351-466
|.753
|1716
|25.2
|Brunson
|62
|34.9
|525-1078
|.487
|120-290
|304-365
|.833
|1474
|23.8
|Barrett
|61
|34.2
|428-995
|.430
|107-333
|244-328
|.744
|1207
|19.8
|Quickley
|67
|28.1
|314-711
|.442
|126-351
|136-166
|.819
|890
|13.3
|Hart
|11
|29.2
|43-69
|.623
|15-24
|20-29
|.690
|121
|11.0
|Grimes
|57
|29.4
|202-450
|.449
|108-301
|62-78
|.795
|574
|10.1
|Reddish
|20
|21.9
|61-136
|.449
|17-56
|29-33
|.879
|168
|8.4
|Robinson
|46
|27.5
|156-220
|.709
|0-0
|45-94
|.479
|357
|7.8
|Fournier
|23
|18.0
|53-151
|.351
|33-102
|18-21
|.857
|157
|6.8
|Toppin
|53
|14.5
|118-291
|.405
|57-174
|27-35
|.771
|320
|6.0
|Rose
|27
|12.5
|61-159
|.384
|19-63
|11-12
|.917
|152
|5.6
|Hartenstein
|68
|19.4
|144-275
|.524
|8-34
|43-58
|.741
|339
|5.0
|Sims
|49
|15.8
|80-104
|.769
|0-1
|12-16
|.750
|172
|3.5
|McBride
|53
|11.8
|58-173
|.335
|31-110
|22-32
|.688
|169
|3.2
|Mykhailiuk
|13
|3.1
|6-12
|.500
|6-10
|3-5
|.600
|21
|1.6
|Keels
|2
|2.0
|1-3
|.333
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Arcidiacono
|11
|2.4
|1-5
|.200
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.3
|TEAM
|68
|244.0
|2835-6092
|.465
|846-2420
|1327-1738
|.764
|7843
|115.3
|OPPONENTS
|68
|244.0
|2748-6035
|.455
|877-2533
|1277-1636
|.781
|7650
|112.5
