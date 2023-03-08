Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

New York Knicks Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Randle 67 36.0 576-1238 .465 195-553 346-457 .757 1693 25.3
Brunson 61 35.2 519-1066 .487 117-285 300-360 .833 1455 23.9
Barrett 60 34.2 419-972 .431 106-325 238-318 .748 1182 19.7
Quickley 66 28.2 313-700 .447 125-343 136-166 .819 887 13.4
Hart 10 28.9 40-65 .615 14-23 18-27 .667 112 11.2
Grimes 56 29.4 195-437 .446 104-291 61-77 .792 555 9.9
Reddish 20 21.9 61-136 .449 17-56 29-33 .879 168 8.4
Robinson 45 27.6 152-214 .710 0-0 44-92 .478 348 7.7
Fournier 23 18.0 53-151 .351 33-102 18-21 .857 157 6.8
Toppin 52 14.6 116-284 .408 56-169 27-35 .771 315 6.1
Rose 27 12.5 61-159 .384 19-63 11-12 .917 152 5.6
Hartenstein 67 19.3 142-273 .520 8-34 42-56 .750 334 5.0
Sims 49 15.8 80-104 .769 0-1 12-16 .750 172 3.5
McBride 52 11.9 58-172 .337 31-109 22-32 .688 169 3.3
Mykhailiuk 13 3.1 6-12 .500 6-10 3-5 .600 21 1.6
Keels 2 2.0 1-3 .333 1-3 0-0 .000 3 1.5
Arcidiacono 11 2.4 1-5 .200 1-3 0-0 .000 3 0.3
TEAM 67 244.1 2793-5991 .466 833-2370 1307-1707 .766 7726 115.3
OPPONENTS 67 244.1 2704-5951 .454 867-2501 1253-1604 .781 7528 112.4
___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Randle 135 561 696 10.4 277 4.1 202 1 43 190 19
Brunson 37 183 220 3.6 378 6.2 138 0 55 123 15
Barrett 53 258 311 5.2 168 2.8 154 0 28 135 10
Quickley 45 222 267 4.0 209 3.2 135 0 58 74 12
Hart 12 47 59 5.9 31 3.1 30 0 11 14 5
Grimes 40 140 180 3.2 106 1.9 138 0 33 54 22
Reddish 7 24 31 1.6 20 1.0 32 0 15 15 8
Robinson 189 224 413 9.2 38 .8 132 0 42 27 75
Fournier 4 41 45 2.0 35 1.5 43 0 14 19 3
Toppin 24 126 150 2.9 42 .8 52 0 16 28 9
Rose 8 32 40 1.5 46 1.7 18 0 7 22 5
Hartenstein 181 253 434 6.5 60 .9 172 0 36 54 52
Sims 93 139 232 4.7 24 .5 92 0 15 26 28
McBride 10 32 42 .8 56 1.1 48 0 28 21 4
Mykhailiuk 0 7 7 .5 1 .1 1 0 1 2 0
Keels 0 2 2 1.0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Arcidiacono 0 4 4 .4 2 .2 3 0 2 1 0
TEAM 838 2295 3133 46.8 1493 22.3 1390 1 404 805 267
OPPONENTS 724 2158 2882 43.0 1653 24.7 1402 1 400 798 305
