New Mexico 96, San Jose St. 68

Allick 3-6 2-2 8, Udeze 11-14 9-12 31, House 3-10 0-0 7, Johnson 3-5 0-0 8, Mashburn 9-11 7-7 27, Dent 2-3 3-5 7, Jenkins 3-5 0-0 8, Seck 0-1 0-0 0, Fino-A-Laself 0-1 0-0 0, Manzanares 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-56 21-26 96.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason