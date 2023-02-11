Skip to main content
Nevada 77, Fresno St. 66

Andre 4-4 2-4 10, J.Baker 7-17 0-0 17, Hill 6-17 4-4 20, Colimerio 2-6 0-0 5, Holland 1-3 0-0 3, Yap 4-8 2-3 11, Whitaker 0-2 0-0 0, Campbell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 8-11 66.

NEVADA (20-6)

Coleman 2-4 0-0 5, Williams 4-5 6-7 16, W.Baker 5-7 8-9 19, Blackshear 8-13 3-4 19, Lucas 3-10 6-6 13, Davidson 1-4 0-0 2, Foster 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 1-1 0-0 3, Pettigrew 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-44 23-26 77.

Halftime_Nevada 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Fresno St. 10-32 (Hill 4-9, J.Baker 3-11, Colimerio 1-3, Holland 1-3, Yap 1-4, Whitaker 0-2), Nevada 6-12 (Williams 2-2, Powell 1-1, W.Baker 1-2, Lucas 1-2, Coleman 1-3, Davidson 0-2). Fouled Out_Holland. Rebounds_Fresno St. 22 (Andre 8), Nevada 30 (Williams 8). Assists_Fresno St. 13 (Yap 5), Nevada 16 (Blackshear 7). Total Fouls_Fresno St. 24, Nevada 13.

