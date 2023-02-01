Nevada 75, San Diego St. 66

K.Johnson 1-1 2-2 4, Mensah 1-3 2-2 4, Bradley 6-14 1-1 16, Butler 1-6 0-0 3, Trammell 4-11 2-2 10, Seiko 2-4 0-0 6, Arop 2-2 5-6 9, Parrish 1-4 3-4 6, LeDee 3-4 2-2 8. Totals 21-49 17-19 66.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason