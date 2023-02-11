NC State 92, Boston College 62

Burns 9-15 0-0 18, Gantt 1-1 0-0 2, Joiner 10-17 1-1 26, Morsell 5-9 1-2 16, Smith 7-14 0-0 17, Dowuona 0-2 0-0 0, Ross 2-3 1-2 5, Clark 2-2 0-0 6, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Keatts 0-0 0-0 0, Nunnally 0-0 0-0 0, Pass 0-1 0-0 0, Snell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-67 3-5 92.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason