Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

NBA Individual Leaders

INCLUDES GAMES OF TUESDAY, APRIL 18, 2023

SCORING AVERAGE
G FG FT PTS AVG
Butler, MIA 1 15 5 35 35.0
Leonard, LAC 2 24 15 69 34.5
Middleton, MIL 1 12 7 33 33.0
Booker, PHO 2 24 12 64 32.0
Fox, SAC 2 23 10 62 31.0
Jackson, MEM 1 13 3 31 31.0
Curry, GS 2 20 9 58 29.0
Hachimura, LAL 1 11 2 29 29.0
Mitchell, CLE 2 20 7 55 27.5
Tatum, BOS 2 22 2 54 27.0
Murray, ATL 2 21 4 53 26.5
Durant, PHO 2 17 15 52 26.0
Bridges, BKN 2 18 11 51 25.5
Monk, SAC 2 14 17 50 25.0
White, BOS 2 18 8 50 25.0
Garland, CLE 2 15 11 49 24.5
Murray, DEN 1 9 2 24 24.0
Brown, BOS 2 19 5 47 23.5
Brunson, NY 2 16 13 47 23.5
Embiid, PHI 2 13 19 46 23.0
Johnson, BKN 2 18 1 46 23.0
Maxey, PHI 2 16 5 46 23.0
Reaves, LAL 1 8 4 23 23.0
Adebayo, MIA 1 10 2 22 22.0
Bane, MEM 1 6 7 22 22.0
Davis, LAL 1 10 2 22 22.0
James, LAL 1 8 2 21 21.0
Portis, MIL 1 9 3 21 21.0
Thompson, GS 2 15 2 42 21.0
Harris, PHI 2 17 3 41 20.5
Randle, NY 2 15 5 41 20.5
Young, ATL 2 14 9 40 20.0
Craig, PHO 2 15 2 39 19.5
Wiggins, GS 2 16 4 39 19.5
Russell, LAL 1 7 2 19 19.0
Westbrook, LAC 2 12 10 37 18.5
Edwards, MIN 1 6 5 18 18.0
Love, MIA 1 5 4 18 18.0
Morant, MEM 1 8 0 18 18.0
Porter, DEN 1 7 0 18 18.0
Sabonis, SAC 2 13 10 36 18.0
Ayton, PHO 2 15 2 32 16.0
Holiday, MIL 1 6 2 16 16.0
Gordon, LAC 2 11 2 31 15.5
Harden, PHI 2 11 0 31 15.5
Brooks, MEM 1 5 3 15 15.0
Caldwell-Pope, DEN 1 6 0 15 15.0
Martin, MIA 1 5 3 15 15.0
Vincent, MIA 1 5 1 15 15.0
Hunter, ATL 2 12 2 29 14.5

___

More for you
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
FG FGA PCT
Williams, BOS 10 11 .909
Reed, PHI 8 10 .800
Hachimura, LAL 11 14 .786
Craig, PHO 15 21 .714
Hart, NY 10 14 .714
Payton, GS 9 13 .692
Capela, ATL 8 12 .667
Allen, CLE 10 16 .625
White, BOS 18 29 .621
Jackson, MEM 13 21 .619
Reaves, LAL 8 13 .615
Harris, PHI 17 28 .607
Johnson, BKN 18 30 .600
Middleton, MIL 12 20 .600
Portis, MIL 9 15 .600
Davis, LAL 10 17 .588
Booker, PHO 24 41 .585
Ayton, PHO 15 26 .577
Morant, MEM 8 14 .571
Adebayo, MIA 10 18 .556
Butler, MIA 15 27 .556
Bridges, BKN 18 33 .545
Leonard, LAC 24 44 .545
Maxey, PHI 16 31 .516
Brown, BOS 19 37 .514
Durant, PHO 17 34 .500
Embiid, PHI 13 26 .500
Garland, CLE 15 30 .500
James, LAL 8 16 .500
Monk, SAC 14 28 .500

___

3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
3FG 3FGA PCT
Hachimura, LAL 5 6 .833
Vincent, MIA 4 5 .800
Aldama, MEM 2 3 .667
Conley, MIN 2 3 .667
Harris, PHI 4 6 .667
Hart, NY 2 3 .667
Martin, MIA 2 3 .667
Morant, MEM 2 3 .667
Leonard, LAC 6 10 .600
Reaves, LAL 3 5 .600
Craig, PHO 7 12 .583
Garland, CLE 8 14 .571
Love, MIA 4 7 .571
Johnson, BKN 9 17 .529
Alexander-Walker, MIN 2 4 .500
Allen, MIL 2 4 .500
Brown, DEN 2 4 .500
Caldwell-Pope, DEN 3 6 .500
Curry, BKN 3 6 .500
DiVincenzo, GS 2 4 .500
Finney-Smith, BKN 4 8 .500
Gordon, DEN 2 4 .500
Herro, MIA 2 4 .500
Horford, BOS 4 8 .500
Jackson, MEM 2 4 .500
Lyles, SAC 4 8 .500
Matthews, MIL 2 4 .500
Maxey, PHI 9 18 .500
Niang, PHI 2 4 .500
Nowell, MIN 3 6 .500
FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
FT FTA PCT
Bane, MEM 7 7 1.000
Embiid, PHI 19 19 1.000
Love, MIA 4 4 1.000
Murray, ATL 4 4 1.000
Okoro, CLE 4 4 1.000
Reaves, LAL 4 4 1.000
Monk, SAC 17 18 .944
Durant, PHO 15 16 .938
Brunson, NY 13 14 .929
Westbrook, LAC 10 11 .909
Curry, GS 9 10 .900
Poole, GS 9 10 .900
Barrett, NY 8 9 .889
White, BOS 8 9 .889
Leonard, LAC 15 17 .882
Brogdon, BOS 7 8 .875
Powell, LAC 7 8 .875
Booker, PHO 12 14 .857
Grimes, NY 6 7 .857
Mann, LAC 6 7 .857
Bridges, BKN 11 13 .846
Edwards, MIN 5 6 .833
Gordon, DEN 5 6 .833
Hartenstein, NY 4 5 .800
Garland, CLE 11 14 .786
Quickley, NY 6 8 .750
Barnes, SAC 5 7 .714
Brown, BOS 5 7 .714
Fox, SAC 10 14 .714
Maxey, PHI 5 7 .714
REBOUNDS PER GAME
G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Jokic, DEN 1 5 9 14 14.0
Gobert, MIN 1 2 11 13 13.0
Sabonis, SAC 2 9 16 25 12.5
Allen, CLE 2 9 15 24 12.0
Davis, LAL 1 4 8 12 12.0
Embiid, PHI 2 4 20 24 12.0
Mobley, CLE 2 7 17 24 12.0
James, LAL 1 2 9 11 11.0
Porter, DEN 1 1 10 11 11.0
Ayton, PHO 2 3 18 21 10.5
Tatum, BOS 2 0 21 21 10.5
Zubac, LAC 2 8 13 21 10.5
Towns, MIN 1 1 9 10 10.0
Adebayo, MIA 1 1 8 9 9.0
Middleton, MIL 1 2 7 9 9.0
Randle, NY 2 6 12 18 9.0
Claxton, BKN 2 2 14 16 8.0
Harris, PHI 2 7 9 16 8.0
Looney, GS 2 3 13 16 8.0
Love, MIA 1 1 7 8 8.0
Murray, DEN 1 0 8 8 8.0
Portis, MIL 1 0 8 8 8.0
Westbrook, LAC 2 6 10 16 8.0
Brown, BOS 2 5 10 15 7.5
Capela, ATL 2 2 13 15 7.5
Durant, PHO 2 2 13 15 7.5
Hunter, ATL 2 4 11 15 7.5
Paul, PHO 2 1 14 15 7.5
Tucker, PHI 2 7 8 15 7.5
Hart, NY 2 6 8 14 7.0

___

ASSISTS PER GAME
G AST AVG
Holiday, MIL 1 16 16.0
Butler, MIA 1 11 11.0
Mitchell, CLE 2 21 10.5
Harden, PHI 2 20 10.0
Paul, PHO 2 18 9.0
Durant, PHO 2 16 8.0
Green, GS 2 16 8.0
Murray, DEN 1 8 8.0
Adebayo, MIA 1 7 7.0
Fox, SAC 2 14 7.0
Russell, LAL 1 7 7.0
Young, ATL 2 14 7.0
Dinwiddie, BKN 2 13 6.5
Smart, BOS 2 13 6.5
Westbrook, LAC 2 13 6.5
Bane, MEM 1 6 6.0
Booker, PHO 2 12 6.0
Jokic, DEN 1 6 6.0
Leonard, LAC 2 12 6.0
Murray, ATL 2 12 6.0
Vincent, MIA 1 6 6.0
Brogdon, BOS 2 10 5.0
Edwards, MIN 1 5 5.0
Embiid, PHI 2 10 5.0
James, LAL 1 5 5.0
O'Neale, BKN 2 9 4.5
White, BOS 2 9 4.5
Bogdanovic, ATL 2 8 4.0
Bridges, BKN 2 8 4.0
Brunson, NY 2 8 4.0

___

STEALS PER GAME
G STL AVG
Fox, SAC 2 7 3.5
Murray, ATL 2 7 3.5
Barnes, SAC 2 6 3.0
Brunson, NY 2 6 3.0
Butler, MIA 1 3 3.0
Davis, LAL 1 3 3.0
Smart, BOS 2 6 3.0
Barrett, NY 2 5 2.5
Booker, PHO 2 5 2.5
Harden, PHI 2 5 2.5
Mitchell, CLE 2 5 2.5
Tucker, PHI 2 5 2.5
Adebayo, MIA 1 2 2.0
Anderson, MIN 1 2 2.0
Bogdanovic, ATL 2 4 2.0
Brown, BOS 2 4 2.0
Edwards, MIN 1 2 2.0
Garland, CLE 2 4 2.0
James, LAL 1 2 2.0
Leonard, LAC 2 4 2.0
Minott, MIN 1 2 2.0
Morant, MEM 1 2 2.0
Payton, GS 2 4 2.0
Young, ATL 2 4 2.0
Allen, CLE 2 3 1.5
Capela, ATL 2 3 1.5
Craig, PHO 2 3 1.5
Dinwiddie, BKN 2 3 1.5
Green, GS 2 3 1.5
Grimes, NY 2 3 1.5
BLOCKS PER GAME
G BLK AVG
Davis, LAL 1 7 7.0
James, LAL 1 3 3.0
Lopez, MIL 1 3 3.0
Embiid, PHI 2 5 2.5
Horford, BOS 2 5 2.5
Westbrook, LAC 2 5 2.5
White, BOS 2 5 2.5
Biyombo, PHO 2 4 2.0
Durant, PHO 2 4 2.0
Gobert, MIN 1 2 2.0
Jackson, MEM 1 2 2.0
Robinson, NY 2 4 2.0
Wiggins, GS 2 4 2.0
Allen, CLE 2 3 1.5
Booker, PHO 2 3 1.5
Claxton, BKN 2 3 1.5
Collins, ATL 2 3 1.5
Huerter, SAC 2 3 1.5
Williams, BOS 2 3 1.5
Alexander-Walker, MIN 1 1 1.0
Anderson, MIN 1 1 1.0
Bogdanovic, ATL 2 2 1.0
Braun, DEN 1 1 1.0
Brown, BOS 2 2 1.0
Brown, DEN 1 1 1.0
Edwards, MIN 1 1 1.0
Green, DEN 1 1 1.0
Herro, MIA 1 1 1.0
Len, SAC 2 2 1.0
Looney, GS 2 2 1.0
Written By