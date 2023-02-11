Navy 70, Army 53

Mann 1-7 0-0 2, Peterson 2-4 1-2 5, Roberts 4-8 8-9 17, C.Benson 3-9 0-1 8, Rucker 3-10 6-6 12, Small 1-6 2-2 5, Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, Cross 0-0 0-2 0, Caldwell 0-0 0-0 0, Dove 0-1 0-0 0, Naess 0-1 0-0 0, Allenspach 0-1 0-0 0, Barker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-52 17-22 53.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason