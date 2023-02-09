Native Americans renew protests of Kansas City Chiefs mascot

PHOENIX (AP) — Two years ago as the Kansas City Chiefs were vying for a second consecutive Super Bowl victory in Tampa, Florida, there was one group outside Raymond James Stadium picketing their appearance.
Native American protesters were calling for the Chiefs to drop their name, logo and their trademark “war chant” where fans make a chopping-hand gesture mimicking the Native American tomahawk. They even hired a plane to fly around the area. Before game day, there were two online petitions and billboards of protest erected in Kansas City.