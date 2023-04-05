N.Y. Knicks 138, Indiana 129

Hart 2-5 1-2 6, Toppin 11-18 5-5 32, Robinson 6-13 2-7 14, Grimes 14-23 3-4 36, Quickley 14-26 4-5 39, Hartenstein 4-6 0-0 8, Fournier 0-3 0-0 0, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 1-6 1-2 3. Totals 52-100 16-25 138.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason