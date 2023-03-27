N.Y. Knicks 137, Houston 115

Martin Jr. 7-11 3-4 18, Smith Jr. 6-13 2-2 14, Sengun 5-9 0-1 11, Green 4-11 10-12 19, Porter Jr. 8-14 7-8 26, Eason 5-11 2-2 13, Garuba 1-4 0-0 2, Marjanovic 0-2 0-0 0, Christopher 6-10 0-0 12, Nix 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-87 24-29 115.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason