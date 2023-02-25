N.Y. Knicks 128, New Orleans 106

Ingram 7-22 4-4 19, Jones 3-5 0-0 6, Valanciunas 5-11 2-3 12, McCollum 6-19 0-0 13, Richardson 6-13 1-1 16, Marshall 2-7 2-2 6, Murphy III 4-9 3-3 11, Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Hernangomez 2-4 4-6 9, Nance Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Temple 0-2 0-0 0, Alvarado 3-7 0-0 6, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis Jr. 2-2 2-2 8. Totals 40-102 18-21 106.

Barrett 8-13 5-5 25, Randle 11-20 1-1 28, Robinson 5-5 1-2 11, Brunson 5-13 7-9 20, Grimes 3-8 0-0 9, Toppin 1-5 0-0 3, Hartenstein 2-3 0-0 4, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, Hart 5-6 4-5 15, McBride 0-1 0-0 0, Quickley 5-10 1-1 13, Rose 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 45-88 19-23 128.

New Orleans 26 26 30 24 — 106 New York 42 31 29 26 — 128

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 8-38 (Richardson 3-8, Lewis Jr. 2-2, Hernangomez 1-1, Ingram 1-6, McCollum 1-9, Hayes 0-1, Jones 0-1, Valanciunas 0-1, Alvarado 0-3, Marshall 0-3, Murphy III 0-3), New York 19-48 (Randle 5-10, Barrett 4-7, Brunson 3-7, Grimes 3-7, Quickley 2-7, Hart 1-1, Toppin 1-5, McBride 0-1, Rose 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 39 (Valanciunas 10), New York 54 (Robinson 13). Assists_New Orleans 25 (McCollum, Richardson 4), New York 24 (Barrett 7). Total Fouls_New Orleans 15, New York 22. A_19,812 (19,812)