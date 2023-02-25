N.Y. Knicks 128, New Orleans 106

Ingram 7-22 4-4 19, Jones 3-5 0-0 6, Valanciunas 5-11 2-3 12, McCollum 6-19 0-0 13, Richardson 6-13 1-1 16, Marshall 2-7 2-2 6, Murphy III 4-9 3-3 11, Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Hernangomez 2-4 4-6 9, Nance Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Temple 0-2 0-0 0, Alvarado 3-7 0-0 6, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis Jr. 2-2 2-2 8. Totals 40-102 18-21 106.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason