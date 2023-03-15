N.Y. Knicks 123, Portland 107

Barrett 8-13 5-7 22, Randle 8-20 8-10 24, Robinson 1-2 0-2 2, Grimes 1-3 1-2 4, Quickley 8-14 6-7 26, Toppin 4-6 0-0 11, Hartenstein 0-2 0-0 0, Hart 6-13 2-2 16, McBride 6-8 2-4 18. Totals 42-81 24-34 123.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason