N.Y. Knicks 122, Miami 120

Barrett 8-15 1-1 17, Randle 16-25 3-4 43, M.Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Brunson 9-14 4-6 25, Grimes 1-5 0-0 3, Toppin 1-5 0-0 2, Hartenstein 2-2 0-1 4, Hart 2-3 1-3 5, Quickley 7-11 2-2 21. Totals 47-81 11-17 122.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason