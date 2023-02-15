N.Y. Knicks 122, Atlanta 101

Barrett 6-16 5-7 17, Randle 9-19 4-5 25, Sims 1-2 0-0 2, Brunson 10-19 7-8 28, Grimes 2-7 0-0 6, Toppin 4-7 0-0 11, Hartenstein 3-6 0-0 6, Hart 5-9 0-0 13, McBride 0-0 0-0 0, Quickley 5-11 2-2 14. Totals 45-96 18-22 122.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason