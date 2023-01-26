N.Y. Knicks 120, Boston 117

Barrett 6-18 5-6 19, Randle 13-25 6-7 37, Sims 1-1 0-0 2, Brunson 12-25 3-4 29, Grimes 2-7 0-0 5, Toppin 2-4 0-0 5, Hartenstein 1-1 2-2 4, McBride 0-3 2-2 2, Quickley 7-12 1-2 17. Totals 44-96 19-23 120.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason