N.Y. Knicks 108, Philadelphia 97

Harris 5-12 3-3 14, Tucker 4-6 0-0 10, Embiid 6-16 18-19 31, Harden 4-11 4-6 12, Melton 5-7 1-3 14, Niang 0-5 0-0 0, Reed 1-2 0-0 2, Harrell 0-1 0-0 0, Milton 1-5 0-0 2, Thybulle 0-1 0-0 0, Maxey 4-8 4-5 12. Totals 30-74 30-36 97.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason