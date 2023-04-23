N.Y. Knicks 102, Cleveland 93

LeVert 4-10 4-5 14, Mobley 5-8 2-2 12, Allen 7-11 0-0 14, Garland 9-16 3-3 23, Mitchell 5-18 1-2 11, Osman 2-5 5-7 10, Okoro 4-9 0-0 9, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Rubio 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-77 15-19 93.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason