N.Y. Knicks 101, Miami 92

Butler 5-10 2-2 12, Love 2-8 0-0 5, Adebayo 4-10 1-2 9, Herro 6-16 2-2 16, Vincent 8-11 1-2 21, D.Robinson 4-7 0-0 12, Martin 2-5 1-2 6, Zeller 1-2 0-2 2, Strus 0-0 0-0 0, Oladipo 3-10 2-2 9. Totals 35-79 9-14 92.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason