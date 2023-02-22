N.Y. Islanders 2, Winnipeg 1

Winnipeg 0 1 0 \u2014 1 N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1 \u2014 2 First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Aho 5 (Nelson), 17:35. Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Ehlers 5 (Connor, Morrissey), 4:30 (pp). Third Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Holmstrom 4 (Horvat, Martin), 9:57. Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 9-12-5_26. N.Y. Islanders 11-4-7_22. Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 4; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 4. Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 26-17-1 (22 shots-20 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Sorokin 20-17-5 (26-25). A_17,255 (17,113). T_2:24. Referees_Steve Kozari, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_CJ Murray, James Tobias.