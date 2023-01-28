Mississippi St. 81, No. 11 TCU 74, OT

Cork 1-3 0-2 2, Miller 6-12 0-0 13, O'Bannon 4-8 0-0 10, Baugh 6-17 5-7 19, Miles 0-0 0-0 0, Wells 5-12 2-3 12, Coles 3-8 5-6 12, Peavy 2-8 2-2 6, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-68 14-20 74.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason