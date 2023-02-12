Mississippi St. 70, Texas A&M 62

Malone 1-2 0-0 2, Patty 2-5 1-1 5, Bowles 7-14 0-0 16, Kay Kay Green 3-7 0-0 7, Petticord 0-1 0-0 0, Barker 3-10 1-4 7, McKinzie Green 1-3 0-0 3, Hylton 3-8 0-0 7, Jones 4-5 3-4 11, Kindred 1-1 2-2 4, Totals 25-56 7-11 62
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason