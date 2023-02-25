Mississippi St. 69, No. 25 Texas A&M 62

Coleman 4-6 3-4 11, Marble 1-4 1-3 3, Dennis 3-8 1-3 9, Radford 0-5 4-4 4, Taylor 4-11 9-10 21, Garcia 4-6 2-2 11, Gordon 1-3 0-0 3, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Hefner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-43 20-26 62.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason