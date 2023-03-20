Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Mississippi 54, Stanford 49

Davis 4-13 3-4 12, Scott 3-6 5-6 11, Singleton 2-5 0-0 4, Baker 5-18 2-2 13, Taylor 1-4 1-2 3, Collins 1-8 0-0 2, Igbokwe 0-4 0-0 0, Eaton 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 3-5 0-0 9, Totals 19-64 11-14 54

STANFORD (29-6)

Brink 5-13 10-10 20, Iriafen 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 7-19 2-4 16, Jump 3-8 0-0 8, Lepolo 1-5 0-0 2, Belibi 0-1 1-2 1, Prechtel 0-0 0-0 0, Betts 0-1 0-0 0, Emma-Nnopu 1-2 0-0 2, Nivar 0-2 0-0 0, Demetre 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 17-52 13-16 49

Mississippi 18 11 13 12 54
Stanford 13 7 15 14 49

3-Point Goals_Mississippi 5-11 (Davis 1-1, Baker 1-1, Taylor 0-2, Collins 0-2, Eaton 0-1, Thompson 3-4), Stanford 2-7 (Jump 2-4, Lepolo 0-2, Nivar 0-1). Assists_Mississippi 7 (Baker 2, Scott 2, Taylor 2), Stanford 8 (Belibi 2, Jones 2, Lepolo 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Mississippi 44 (Igbokwe 8), Stanford 39 (Brink 13). Total Fouls_Mississippi 17, Stanford 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,361.

