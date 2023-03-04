Minnesota 110, L.A. Lakers 102

Anderson 3-6 2-2 8, McDaniels 4-10 0-0 9, Gobert 8-12 6-10 22, Conley 6-11 0-0 14, Edwards 7-16 0-0 19, Prince 4-11 4-4 13, Reid 6-12 0-0 15, Alexander-Walker 3-6 0-0 8, McLaughlin 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 42-89 12-16 110.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason