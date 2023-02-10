Milwaukee 115, L.A. Lakers 106

Connaughton 2-8 0-0 5, G.Antetokounmpo 14-23 9-13 38, Lopez 3-8 2-2 9, Allen 4-11 0-0 12, Holiday 8-16 0-0 18, Beauchamp 1-4 0-0 3, Middleton 10-18 1-1 22, Mamukelashvili 2-4 1-2 6, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Matthews 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 45-99 13-18 115.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason