Miami 84, Boston College 69

VanTimmeren 0-0 0-0 0, Gakdeng 4-8 4-4 12, Daley 6-8 3-3 15, Lacey 4-6 0-0 9, Mair 3-9 0-0 7, McGee 0-0 0-0 0, Todd 5-7 2-3 14, Waggoner 6-18 0-2 12, Totals 28-56 9-12 69
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason