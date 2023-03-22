Miami 127, N.Y. Knicks 120

Barrett 8-13 7-7 26, Randle 7-16 0-1 15, M.Robinson 4-4 2-4 10, Brunson 10-16 3-5 25, Grimes 7-12 2-2 22, Toppin 1-5 0-0 3, Hartenstein 1-3 0-0 2, Hart 3-5 4-4 12, McBride 0-0 0-0 0, Quickley 1-8 2-2 5. Totals 42-82 20-25 120.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason