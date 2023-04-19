Mets' Scherzer ejected for sticky stuff after umpire check

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Scherzer was ejected from the New York Mets' game at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday after umpires did a customary check of his glove before the bottom of the fourth inning.

Scherzer was furious when tossed by umpire Phil Cuzzi following the inspection of his glove and a lengthy conversation that included plate umpire Dan Bellino, the crew chief. The 38-year-old right-hander already had been told by umpires to change his glove before he took the mound one inning earlier in the bottom of the third.