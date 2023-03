This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 David Santiago/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 David Santiago/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz has a torn patellar tendon and is expected to miss the entire season after hurting his right knee while celebrating a victory in the World Baseball Classic.

Mets general manager Billy Eppler said Díaz would undergo surgery Thursday. Without going into specifics, Eppler said a general timeline for recovery from this type of injury is about eight months.