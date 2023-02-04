Merrimack 70, St. Francis (Pa.) 66

Cohen 6-14 5-7 17, Giles 3-8 2-3 8, Gregory 1-2 0-0 2, McCabe 5-7 0-0 14, Land 6-14 0-0 15, Ruggery 1-4 0-1 3, Hargis 1-5 2-2 4, Sanon 0-1 0-0 0, Liberis 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 24-58 10-15 66.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason