Mercer extends goal streak to 6 games, Devils roll Flyers

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored in his sixth straight, Akira Schmid made 24 saves in posting his first shutout and the New Jersey Devils beat the Flyers 7-0 on Saturday night, handing Philadelphia goaltender Samuel Ersson his first loss.
Jonas Siegenthaler, Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt and Nathan Bastian also scored as the Devils improved to 15-3-2 in their last 20 games. The seven-goal winning margin was New Jersey's largest of the season, and the output matched their season high.