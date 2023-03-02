Memphis 81, SMU 62

C.Lawson 2-2 0-0 5, Williams 4-10 5-8 13, Davis 7-18 6-8 23, Hardaway 3-5 1-1 8, McCadden 3-4 4-6 10, Franklin 5-9 2-3 15, J.Lawson 1-1 0-0 3, Dandridge 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 27-52 18-26 81.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason