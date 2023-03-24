Memphis 151, Houston 114

Martin Jr. 4-6 2-2 10, Smith Jr. 9-16 0-0 20, Sengun 3-6 1-3 7, Green 6-15 1-2 13, Porter Jr. 7-12 5-7 20, Eason 9-13 2-3 21, Garuba 1-2 0-0 2, Marjanovic 2-3 0-0 4, Christopher 3-6 1-2 8, Nix 3-8 1-2 9. Totals 47-87 13-21 114.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason