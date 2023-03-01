Memphis 113, Houston 99

Brooks 5-10 2-2 16, Jackson Jr. 6-12 3-3 17, Tillman 1-3 2-2 4, Bane 12-17 0-0 30, Morant 6-12 7-10 20, Clarke 2-5 2-2 6, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Aldama 4-6 0-0 9, Jones 3-9 0-0 8, Kennard 0-4 0-0 0, Konchar 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 40-83 16-19 113.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason