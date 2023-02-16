McNeese St. 78, Incarnate Word 76, OT

Hayman 1-2 0-0 2, Griscti 2-2 0-0 5, Payne 5-10 4-7 14, Krause 2-3 0-0 4, Miller 5-9 9-10 19, Cisse 6-17 5-6 18, Morgan 2-7 2-2 8, Swaby 0-2 0-0 0, Dennis 3-5 0-2 6, Barei 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 20-27 76.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason